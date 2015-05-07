Dog found in Elgin finally heading home to Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELGIN, Ill. -- A dog that was found in Elgin is going home to Denver, more than three years after it disappeared.

The 9-year-old, named Lilly, had a severe ear infection and her fur was matted when she was found.

Volunteers at the "Almost Home Foundation" nursed Lilly back to health and discovered she had a microchip which provided information on her owner.

With more help from the AARK Air International, the owners raised $800 on Go-Fund-Me to pay for the cost of flying her home.

Lilly will be reunited with her owners Thursday.

A mini-parade and several television appearances are planned for the dog in Denver.

It's still not clear how Lilly ended up in Illinois, but her owners say she likely was spooked by fireworks and ran away from home.

They think she was picked up by someone who eventually brought her to the Chicago area where she ran away again.

More info:

Almosthomefoundation.org

Aarkair.com

