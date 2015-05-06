Shop employee stabbed in Bucktown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Chicago police are looking for a suspect who attacked and stabbed a shop employee Wednesday afternoon in a Bucktown shop.

Police say the woman was attacked in The Green Goddess Boutique in the 1600 block of N Damen around 1 p.m.

The suspect entered the store and pretended to shop. When the employee opened the register to give the suspect his change, the suspect brandished the knife and ordered her into a bathroom. The woman refused and a struggled ensued. She was stabbed in the hand.

The suspect fled the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital and police say her injuries are minor.

Police are investigating.

A $5000 dollar reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.