Shop employee stabbed in Bucktown

Posted 4:18 PM, May 6, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CHICAGO – Chicago police are looking for a suspect who attacked and stabbed a shop employee Wednesday afternoon in a Bucktown shop.

Police say the woman was attacked in The Green Goddess Boutique in the 1600 block of N Damen around 1 p.m.

The suspect entered the store and pretended to shop. When the employee opened the register to give the suspect his change, the suspect brandished the knife and ordered her into a bathroom. The woman refused and a struggled ensued. She was stabbed in the hand.

The suspect fled the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital and police say her injuries are minor.

Police are investigating.

A $5000 dollar reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

