Appeal in Bali suitcase murder triggers court case in Chicago

Posted 7:18 AM, May 6, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Heather Mack

CHICAGO — Attorneys for convicted murderer Heather Mack will be in court today in Chicago.

They are asking a judge to release more money from a trust fund to pay for the appeal.

Last month Mack and her boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, were sentenced for murdering Mack’s mother in Bali last year.

The trust has already paid out nearly $120,000 for Mack’s attorney and for her personal expenses while living in an Indonesian prison with her newborn daughter.

Mack’s trust lawyers are asking for another $200,000 to pay legal fees for the anticipated appeal.

