Woman discovers two-way mirror in Chicago-area bar’s bathroom

BERWYN, Ill. -- Comedian Tamale Rocks recently made a strange and unpleasant discovery while getting ready to perform at a Chicago-area bar.

Rocks uploaded a video to YouTube from Cigars and Stripes bar in Berwyn, Ill., showing what appears to be a two-way mirror opposite the women's toilet.

“It may not appear weird to some people, but for paranoid jerks like myself, I get a little confused about why that might be there,” she says in the video.

Her footage shows that on the other side of the mirror is a supply closet, from which one can apparently see through the two-way glass to whoever is in the toilet stall.

Rocks wrote in the caption to her video,

"Women are often told that we are "paranoid", that the extra precautions we take are "excessive". We are not. We engage in varying levels of due diligence, because if (or more likely when) something happens, we are the ones blamed. "If something doesn't happen (that time), we are written off as 'acting crazy' and 'overreacting'"

The website Jezebel posted a story on the incident when a reader tipped them off about the video. According to the site, the owner of Cigars and Stripes, Ronnie Lottz, said the mirror is there to stay -- and was quite defiant in saying so.

Jezebel quotes the owner as saying, "I will burn this f***ing place to the ground before I get rid of that mirror. Do you know how much joy that mirror has brought to us?" and, "We're synonymous with Halloween. We do a freaky family fun day, and all the kids look in the mirror.

"This is a fun house, honey," he added, "and if you don’t like the two-way mirror, go f*** yourself."

The business' Yelp page has a number of complaints about the mirror/window.

Rocks's video was uploaded Sunday, and by Monday afternoon had nearly 200,000 views.

According to her Facebook page, the woman's name is Tamale Sepp, and she attended Columbia College Chicago.

Berwyn's police say that no criminal charges will be filed against Lottz.

Lottz says the closet door is always left unlocked so women can look in there.