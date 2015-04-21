× Blackhawks Game 2 Notes For Tuesday vs. Nashville

* The Blackhawks beat the Predators, 4-2, on Sunday at United Center, taking a 2-1 series lead with the win. Dating to the beginning of the 2013 playoffs, Chicago is 20-4 in its last 24 postseason home games.

* Including losses in each of its last six regular-season tilts, Nashville is just 1-6-2 the last nine times it’s taken the ice, and has allowed at least four goals in seven of those contests. The Preds have lost all three games vs. the Blackhawks at United Center in 2014-15.

* Colin Wilson has scored three times in this series – most of any skater on either club. Wilson, who had just one marker in his last 22 games of the regular season, has five goals in his last eight skates against Chicago overall (dating to April 12, 2014).

* Chicago has won six consecutive series when taking a 2-1 lead into Game 4. The last time the Blackhawks lost when holding a 2-1 lead in a best-of-7 series was in the 1996 Conference Semis vs. Colorado (lost in six games).

* Nashville has a series record of 0-6 all-time when entering Game 4 down two games to one (three of those series were lost in five games, three were lost in six games).

* Marian Hossa had two helpers in Game 3, recording his second multi-point performance of the series in the process. Hossa has 38 career multi-point postseason games – second most among all skaters in the 2015 playoffs (Sidney Crosby – 43).

* Nashville has netted six first-period markers in this matchup – most of any team in the 2015 playoffs. Chicago has potted seven goals in the second period during this series – also most of any playoff team this year.