Chris Sale helps White Sox beat Twins, 6-2

Posted 4:16 PM, April 12, 2015, by , Updated at 04:15PM, April 12, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CHICAGO (AP) — Chris Sale pitched six solid innings in his return from a foot injury, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2 on Sunday.

Adam LaRoche homered for the second straight day and had a run-scoring single as theWhite Sox earned their second straight win after dropping their first four games. Alexei Ramirez also drove in two runs, including an RBI single in Chicago’s three-run eighth.

Sale, who broke a bone in his right foot in an accident at home in February, threw 72 of his 98 pitches for strikes in his first start of 2015. The lanky left-hander allowed one run and five hits, struck out eight and walked one.

Minnesota dropped to 1-5 under new manager Paul Molitor. Danny Santana had two hits, including an RBI double, and Phil Hughes lasted six innings after getting off to a slow start.

