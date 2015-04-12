Chris Sale helps White Sox beat Twins, 6-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Chris Sale pitched six solid innings in his return from a foot injury, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2 on Sunday.

Adam LaRoche homered for the second straight day and had a run-scoring single as theWhite Sox earned their second straight win after dropping their first four games. Alexei Ramirez also drove in two runs, including an RBI single in Chicago’s three-run eighth.

Sale, who broke a bone in his right foot in an accident at home in February, threw 72 of his 98 pitches for strikes in his first start of 2015. The lanky left-hander allowed one run and five hits, struck out eight and walked one.

Minnesota dropped to 1-5 under new manager Paul Molitor. Danny Santana had two hits, including an RBI double, and Phil Hughes lasted six innings after getting off to a slow start.