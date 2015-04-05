Fans flock to Wrigley on Opening Day

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CHICAGO - And baseball is back at Wrigley Field. The Chicago Cubs opened their 2015 season at home Sunday night. The North Siders took on the St. Louis Cardinals during a rare opening night game The Wrigley Field renovation project is still a work in progress.

