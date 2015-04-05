Fans flock to Wrigley on Opening Day

CHICAGO - And baseball is back at Wrigley Field.
The Chicago Cubs opened their 2015 season at home Sunday night.
The North Siders took on the St. Louis Cardinals during a rare opening night game
The Wrigley Field renovation project is still a work in progress.
3 comments
Observer
Go Redbirds!
Mark
Why on Earth is this game not on WGN? The reason is crazy, whatever it is.
janice bottorff
Will WGNAMERICA HAVE THE CUB GAMES???? Still missing the 9 o’clock news!!! If NO, then it is a waste of air time.