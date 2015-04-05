LeBron gets triple-double, Bulls fall to Cavs

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James recorded his first triple-double since coming home, and the Cleveland Cavaliers made 16 3-pointers while winning their 18th straight home game, 99-94 over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

J.R. Smith made eight 3s, Kyrie Irving casually dropped one from 52 feet and scored 27 as the Cavs moved closer to a Central Division title and securing the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Mike Dunleavy scored 24 and Aaron Brooks 17 for the Bulls, who could have star guard Derrick Rose back in the next few days.

James finished with 20 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, his first triple-double in a Cleveland uniform since May 13, 2010, two months before he left as a free agent for Miami.

The Cavs notched win No. 50 and improved to a league-best 31-7 since Jan. 15.

