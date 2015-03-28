× Arizona man finds gun inside used golf bag

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man who bought a used golf bag discovered his purchase was packing more than just a set of clubs.

Mel Grewing told the Mohave Valley Daily News in Bullhead City (http://bit.ly/1DaZJAP) on Friday that he found a loaded .22-caliber pistol inside his new bag.

Grewing says he spotted the set in a Sedona thrift store Tuesday and did not go through the bag until the next day.

He took the weapon to Bullhead City police, who say it was not registered or reported lost or stolen.

Grewing of Bullhead City, who is a recreational target shooter, says it’s fortunate a child didn’t find the gun.

He says the Sedona store owner could not remember who brought in the clubs and said that employees usually inspect all items.