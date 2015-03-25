× 6 things to do in Chicago this week

From flowers and wine to a Viking exhibit, there’s lots going on this week in Chicago. Here are a few things to check out.

1) Flower Show 2015 Wine Tasting at Macy’s on State (111 N. State Street). Happening March 26 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Walnut Room Restaurant. Sample some fine wines in one of Chicago’s most classic dining establishments on the 7th floor of the old Marshall Field’s Building. Then mosey up to the 9th floor where Macy’s free flower show is underway (through April 4th). Tickets for the wine tasting cost $30-$35.

2) Chicago’s Best Stand Up Comedy at the Laugh Factory (3175 N. Broadway Street). The funniest local comedians – all in one place! Catch one of five different shows happening March 26-28. WGN’s own Pat Tomasulo will be featured in the 8 p.m. show on Friday night. Tickets are $17. Requirements: must be at least 18 years old, 2 drink minimum.

3) Live music at Promontory (5311 S. Lake Park Avenue West). Revered in the Austin, Texas, music scene, singer-songwriter Alejandro Escovedo brings his roots rock vibe to Hyde Park on March 28. Get your ticket for $18-$35.

4) Bacon Month Kickoff Party at the Berkshire Room (15 E. Ohio Street). The Acme Hotel’s 2nd Annual Bacon Month officially begins March 31 at 7 p.m. with this bacon-themed shindig. The $30 ticket includes samples of four unique bacon cocktails along with sweet and savory bacon appetizers. Actual Baconfest is April 17-18.

5) “First Wives Club: The Musical” at the Oriental Theatre (24 W. Randolph Street). Based on the 1996 film, this pre-Broadway premiere makes for a fun night out with the girls. Expect to be humming along to your favorite Motown hits. “First Wives Club” is only in Chicago through March 29. Tickets cost $33-$100.

6) “Vikings” at the Field Museum (1400 S. Lake Shore Drive). This exhibit will dispel whatever myths you may believe about the infamous Norse civilization whose people never actually called themselves Vikings. Besides archeological artifacts, there are also replicas of Viking weapons and even a ship. This is the exhibit’s only U.S. stop on an international tour. See it now through October 4. Tickets are $18-$31 (includes museum admission plus special exhibit pass).

Follow @UrbanAgendaWGN on Twitter for more fun stuff going on around the city. Send us your ideas and photos – they might be featured in a future post. Now get out and enjoy Chicago!