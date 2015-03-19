Photo captures apparent moment ‘doctor steps outside after losing a 19-year old patient’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A grainy, dark photo of a doctor slumped over after he was apparently unable to save a 19-year-old patient is going viral.

“An ER doctor steps outside after losing a 19-year old patient,” reads the caption on the photo posted to Reddit on Thursday.

NickMoore911, an EMT, wrote that a fellow EMT snapped the photo.

“The man pictured was unable to save one of his patients,” wrote Moore. “Though this is a common occurrence in our field of work, the patients we lose are typically old, sick, or some combination of the two. The patient that died was 19 years old, and for him, it was one of those calls we get sometimes that just hits you.”

Moore says he received permission to post the photo on Reddit, which has received over 3,500+ comments. He wanted to share it publicly because he believes it sheds light on what it’s like to be in a life-and-death profession.

Many other EMT workers shared similar stories in the comments.

“I think people should know that the care providers are just as human as the patients, and this shows that stronger than anything I've seen in a long while,” wrote Moore.

Moore hasn’t shared any details about who the doctor is, where the doctor works or what lead to the death of the teen. But he did explain what happened moments after the photo was taken.

“Within a few minutes, the doctor stepped back inside, holding his head high again.”