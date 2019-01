This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Need some extra kitchen cabinet space? Then installing a slide-out rack may be a worthwhile DIY project. Our expert handyman Sean Buino walks us through the steps to install a kitchen cabinet pull-out. Filed in: Projects, Weekend Workbench Share Update: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email