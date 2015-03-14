Police release dramatic video of baby being rescued from river

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH FORK, Utah -- There's now video of an amazing rescue in Utah, where a baby survived after car went off a bridge and landed upside-down in a river.

An 18-month-old girl named Lily was unconscious but still alive, when rescue crews found her last Saturday. Someone called to report the crash 14 hours earlier, but it wasn't until day light that a fisherman found the car with Lily still strapped in her car seat.

Video from a police body camera shows rescuers frantically trying to upright the car. They could be heard shouting once Lily was pulled from the car, telling one another to pass the girl down the line until she reached the ambulance.

The water was so cold that day, seven emergency responders were treated for hypothermia.

Lily was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Her mother, who was driving the car, died in the crash. Police found drugs in the car, but are waiting for toxicology test results to determine if they contributed to her death.