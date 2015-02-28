Man arrested after barricading himself in Lakeview apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - A barricade situation on Chicago's North Side ended with the arrest of 28-year-old Daniel Rice, who surrendered to police after a four-hour standoff on Saturday.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of West Cornelia Avenue in Lakeview at about 3:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say Rice barricaded himself in an apartment there after a domestic argument.

SWAT teams were called to the scene as police tried to negotiate with him.

Officers blocked off streets and secured a large area between Southport and Greenview Avenues and from Addison to Roscoe Streets in Lakeview.

Rice surrendered at 7:25 a.m. No one was injured in the ordeal.

He was charged with possession of an assault weapon and was released on bond.

Rice's next court date is April 15th.