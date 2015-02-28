Man arrested after barricading himself in Lakeview apartment

Posted 6:49 AM, February 28, 2015, by , Updated at 07:18AM, March 1, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CHICAGO - A barricade situation on Chicago's North Side ended with the arrest of 28-year-old Daniel Rice, who surrendered to police after a four-hour standoff on Saturday.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of West Cornelia Avenue in Lakeview at about 3:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say Rice barricaded himself in an apartment there after a domestic argument.

SWAT teams were called to the scene as police tried to negotiate with him.

Officers blocked off streets and secured a large area between Southport and Greenview Avenues and from Addison to Roscoe Streets in Lakeview.

Rice surrendered at 7:25 a.m. No one was injured in the ordeal.

He was charged with possession of an assault weapon and was released on bond.

Rice's next court date is April 15th.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s