No rest for Emanuel, Garcia as runoff approaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- With just a few short weeks to help convince voters, there's no time for down time for Mayor Emanuel and his challenger Jesus "Chuy" Garcia.

Cold-calling voters is how volunteers for Mayor Rahm Emanuel spent Saturday -- only getting a break when the mayor himself showed up to thank his volunteers and make a few calls of his own.

Emanuel has been in full-on campaign mode since not securing the 50 plus one last Tuesday.

Earlier on Saturday, the mayor's challenger, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, rallied a group of home health care workers working on getting the minimum wage up to 15 dollars an hour.

Garcia says he's the man who can stand up to Governor Bruce Rauner to raise the minimum wage. Citywide its an issue the mayor can run on; by 2019 it will be up to 13 dollars an hour.

Besides getting the crowd of home health care workers wound up, Garcia stuck to his campaign talking points with the press: public safety and painting the mayor as a puppet of big business.

Just like Garcia Emanuel didn't move too far off his talking points. He made sure to mention his progress and goals of improving education and job creation, and painting Garcia as a candidate with no specific plans to move the city forward.