Indiana teen who didn't kill anyone is serving 55 years; State supreme court to hear appeal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The mother of one of three Elkhart youths convicted in the fatal shooting of an accomplice during a break-in says she’s optimistic the Indiana Supreme Court will hear their appeal.

The court heard arguments Thursday in the case. Levi Sparks, Blake Layman and Anthony Sharp were convicted in 21-year-old Danzele Johnson’s fatal 2012 shooting by a homeowner after the four youths broke into his Elkhart home.

The Guardian offers a closer look at Blake Layman who has begun serving out his 55 year sentence. Layman says the teens, known now as the “Elkhart 4, thought the house was empty when they broke in. But the homeowner, Rodney Scott, had been asleep upstairs. When Scott heard the teens inside the home, he grabbed his gun. “Not knowing that the intruders were unarmed, he let off a couple of rounds that put a bullet through Layman’s leg and hit Johnson in the chest, killing him,” The Guardian reports.

Layman, Sharp and Sparks were tried as adults and found guilty of felony murder under Indiana law. The law says “person who kills another human being while committing or attempting to commit … burglary … commits murder, a felony.”

In Thursday’s appeal, Layman’s lawyers argue that the felony murder law is not consistent, since neither Layman nor his friends were armed or fired a single shot and the death occurred at the hands of a third-party.

Layman’s mother, Angie Johnson, says their attorney made a persuasive argument that Indiana’s felony murder law was incorrectly applied in the case. She hopes the court accepts their case and overturns their murder convictions.

An attorney for the state asked the court not to accept their case.

The Indiana Court of Appeals upheld their convictions last year but ruled their sentences were too harsh.