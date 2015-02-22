Wisconsin cheese-maker to release 20-year-old cheddar

Posted 2:30 PM, February 22, 2015, by , Updated at 02:28PM, February 22, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Fans of the NFL's Green Bay Packers. Commonly known to enjoy cheese. Photo by John J. Kim, Chicago Tribune.

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (AP) — Cheese lovers are already lining up to lock in a nibble when a Wisconsin cheese-maker releases a 20-year-old cheddar this summer.

Hook’s Cheese in Mineral Point created a stir in the cheese world in 2009 when it debuted a 15-year-old cheddar. John Hook set aside another 500 pounds for this year.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that despite a price tag of $209 per pound, foodies are eagerly ordering now, although the cheese won’t be available until late May.

In 2012, a cheese shop owner in Oconto found some even older cheeses in the back of a cooler. The 40-year-old cheese went for $10 an ounce.

Hook’s cheese isn’t a case of forgotten inventory, but a plan he put in place after his 15-year product was such a hit.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s