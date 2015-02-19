Elderly woman attacked, robbed in home invasion in suburb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK LAWN, Ill -- Police in Oak Lawn are issuing a warning to residents after an elderly woman was attack in a home invasion early Thursday morning.

The victim is an 86-year-old woman who is still being treated for her injuries, though they are not life-threatening.

Oak Lawn police handed out community alert flyers in the neighborhood. They want the public to be aware of the break-in and to take the proper precautions.

It was 1:30 a.m. when the lone man smashed his way in through the woman's front door. He assaulted her and robbed her home before fleeing.

It was an hour before she was able to call for help.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Oak Lawn police.