Skaters go for gold in Illinois Special Olympics

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. -- Some days they are on the ice by 5 a.m., several times a week working with coaches and fellow competitors -- traveling across the state for competitions and for comradery with other athletes.

All the hard work is well worth it -- if they walk away Thursday with a medal.

With 11 years invested in the sport, Chicagoan Barbara Kozdron already has several gold medals at home. But each competition and routine is special.

A Level 3 skater, Kozdron performs Wednesday and again Thursday. She is one of 51 Special Olympics athletes from across the state at Canlan Ice Sports in Romeoville, Ill., showing off what their hard work and dedication can accomplish.

