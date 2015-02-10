Defendants testify at Burr Oak Cemetery trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. -- The two brothers charged in the Burr Oak Cemetery scandal plan testified in their defense Tuesday.

Defense attorneys at the Cook County Courthouse in Bridgeview are trying to counteract a mountain of evidence and made the risky decision of putting the defendants on the stand.

Keith Nicks testified first, saying there were already serious record-keeping problems at Burr Oak when he was promoted to foreman in 2005.

Nicks also said crews would be assigned to dig a grave in what they were told was vacant land, only to find a casket already there.

Nicks insisted his crew always followed state regulations governing graves and cemeteries.

Terrence and Keith Nicks are charged with removing gravestones, markers and human remains that had been buried at the historic graveyard in Alsip.

A 2009 investigation by the FBI and Cook County Sheriff's Department revealed bones of at least 29 people on cemetery grounds.

The prosecution's case featured witnesses that included former cemetery workers who testified the Nicks brothers, and backhoe operator, Maurice Dailey, dug up human remains and dumped them in a designated garbage area.

Dailey is awaiting trial.

Former Burr Oak manager Carolyn Towns is serving a 12-year sentence for her role.

