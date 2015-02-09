× Man arrested after pulling out cocaine while trying to bail out friend

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 51-year-old Michigan man recently showed up at a police station hoping to bail his friend out — but instead, he got himself arrested, too.

According to The Detroit News, the man, whom police identified as Royal Norton, came to bail out a friend of his who had been arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence.

When he arrived at the Clinton Township, Mich., police station, the man reportedly pulled out three $100 bills for the $300 bail figure — but along with the cash was a small yellow bag between the bills.

When an officer asked what it was, the man said it was “just garbage.”

The Detroit News reports the officer thought it looked like cocaine, so a field test was done and the contents tested positive for the drug.

Police then arrested Norton and seized an undisclosed amount of cash that he was carrying, according to the report.

The Detroit News reports the two men have since been bonded out of jail.