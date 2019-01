CHICAGO — A fifth show for U2’s Innocence and Experience Tour 2015 has been added at the United Center this summer.

The band already has shows scheduled here on June 24, 25, 28 and 29. Because of ticket demand, they’ve now added another show on July 2 as well.

Tickets will go on sale a week from Tuesday on Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com, and even earlier for subscribers to u2.com.