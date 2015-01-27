Apps for the spontaneous traveler

CHICAGO — Doesn’t this winter weather make you want to get away? Here are three apps that will help you pick up and go:

Flight Tonight

Free for iOS

This app says exactly what it will do for you: find you the best available roundtrip flights leaving flights leaving from your location tonight and tomorrow morning. The interface is very straight forward and easy to use.

Airbnb

Free for iOS and Android

If you can’t afford to stay overnight in a fancy hotel, Airbnb is a great way to find a last minute room to crash at. Use the GPS to find Airbnb rentals near your or plan in advance by using the app’s search function. Leary about staying in someone’s home — no worries! Each listing features reviews from actual people about their experience.

Roadtrippers

Free for iOS and Android

If you’re a road warrior, this is the app for you. Roadtrippers helps you plan, price and navigate your next driven adventure. The app also features reviews from travelers and locals.