Alabama man cited for eating cheeseburger while driving

COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- An Alabama man got an unpleasant surprise after stopping at a McDonald's drive-thru window.
As Madison Turner drove off with a burger in his hand, a police officer stopped him and ticketed him for eating while driving.
Turner says he was told it's part of a distracted-driving law; he says the officer told him, “You can’t just go down the road eating a hamburger.”
Attorney William Head is not involved in the case; but he says he's surprised Turner received a ticket, since there was no accident.
Head added, “Maybe if you had a giant pizza in both hands and you weren’t holding the wheel, or maybe if you had a watermelon, half watermelon and you were just diving into it holding it with both hands, maybe that would be something.”
Turner says he wasn't speeding or driving erratically; and he'll fight the ticket.
4 comments
Ron Melancon
Then we should give a citation for that cop who took his hands off the wheel of his police car lip singing to that song
Rudy Rios
You know that won’ t happen.
Adam
man.. the southern states are so backwards… im surprised the officer didn’t shoot him with a shotgun and claim it was self defense because he felt threatened by the burger and thought it was weapon… lol
George Mahony
Officer was offended that the driver did’nt offer him a cheeseburher or doughnut.