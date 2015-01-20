Alabama man cited for eating cheeseburger while driving

COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- An Alabama man got an unpleasant surprise after stopping at a McDonald's drive-thru window.

As Madison Turner drove off with a burger in his hand, a police officer stopped him and ticketed him for eating while driving.

Turner says he was told it's part of a distracted-driving law; he says the officer told him, “You can’t just go down the road eating a hamburger.”

Attorney William Head is not involved in the case; but he says he's surprised Turner received a ticket, since there was no accident.

Head added, “Maybe if you had a giant pizza in both hands and you weren’t holding the wheel, or maybe if you had a watermelon, half watermelon and you were just diving into it holding it with both hands, maybe that would be something.”

Turner says he wasn't speeding or driving erratically; and he'll fight the ticket.

