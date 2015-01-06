Snow moves out, but bitter cold sticks around

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The snow has moved out, but the cold air is sticking around.

Highs today will struggle to reach the low teens under partly sunny skies.

Breezy west winds this afternoon will causing blowing snow especially in open areas.

Tonight we’ll fall to around -4 with wind chills as cold as -25 to -35.

A Wind Chill Warning goes into effect at midnight Wednesday and runs until noon Thursday as wind chills remain between -25 to -35.

Highs Wednesday barely make it above zero.

Thursday morning will be the coldest as we flirt with the record low of -11.

While temperatures are warmer Thursday there is chance of light snow Thursday afternoon.

FOR THE LATEST UPDATES, GO TO CHICAGO WEATHER CENTER

Please enable Javascript to watch this video