51-year-old cheer coach charged with sexual abuse of underage prostitute

A 51-year-old man faces at least three charges involving underage prostitution.

According to published reports, Ray Saleh was arrested Tuesday where he works in Aurora.

Naperville police are part of the investigation, and are working in conjunction with the Will County State Attorney’s Office.

The arrest warrant lists his place of employment as ICE Cheerleading in Aurora, where he was a gymnastics and tumbling coach.

A manager at ICE who didn't want to give her name said a background check was conducted on him and it came back clean. She said he has been fired and that she was very concerned about the charges against him and his association with these ICE Cheerleading.

Saleh faces charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, patronizing a minor engaged in prostitution and patronizing a prostitute.

According to the complaint the victim is between 13 and 17, and the alleged crimes happened somewhere in Naperville back in September.

Saleh is in jail right now and is being held on a $500,000 bond.