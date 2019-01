Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Winter Storm Watch has been canceled, but 1-3" of snow is still possible.

A Christmas Eve storm is expected to bring wind, rain, and snow.

As temperatures fall during the day, rain will change to wet snow.

Much of the snow will melt as it hits the warmer ground but before midnight, expect up 1-3”.

Winds will strengthen throughout the day.

Gusts of 30 mph are likely.

