Police search for killers of man shot while rehabbing house

Chicago police are looking for the gunmen who shot and killed a man as he was rehabbing a South Side building.

Miguel Haro, 44, of Cicero, was shot Sunday, in the 7200 block of South Hermitage Avenue in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Haro and a friend were rehabbing a house at the Hermitage location when two men approached and announced a robbery. One of the robbers shot Haro in the head. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The robbers pistol-whipped the other man before robbing him of money and a cellphone.

Haro's niece, Marisol Gomez, told WGN that her uncle was a hard-working, honest man who lived a simple life. The little money he made, he gave to his wife, and sent the remainder to his mother and father still living in Mexico.

She says Haro never bothered anyone and was kind and generous.

Her uncle's co-worker, who was with him at the time, said he just refused to hand over the few dollars he had.