Protests continue as Chicago FOP reacts to NYPD cop killings

The president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police has expressed his outrage over the murders of two New York City police officers.

Dean Angelo, Sr. would not discuss any specific threats but said Chicago's police officers and retirees could be targeted and need to be on high alert.

“It’s emotional. It is tough to stand by and watch people blast the people that protect each and every one of you in this room and each and every one of the people that are out there,” Angelo said.

Protesters continue to speak out against grand jury decisions in the Michael Brown and Eric Garner cases. Another rally was held at Chicago's Union Station, Monday evening.

Aislinn Borsini, the Chicago coordinator for "Black Lives Matter," said they do not condone violence against anyone. "We are fighting for all of the young people who have lost their lives to police violence," said Borsini.