Protests continue as Chicago FOP reacts to NYPD cop killings

The president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police has expressed his outrage over the murders of two New York City police officers.
Dean Angelo, Sr. would not discuss any specific threats but said Chicago's police officers and retirees could be targeted and need to be on high alert.
“It’s emotional. It is tough to stand by and watch people blast the people that protect each and every one of you in this room and each and every one of the people that are out there,” Angelo said.
Protesters continue to speak out against grand jury decisions in the Michael Brown and Eric Garner cases. Another rally was held at Chicago's Union Station, Monday evening.
Aislinn Borsini, the Chicago coordinator for "Black Lives Matter," said they do not condone violence against anyone. "We are fighting for all of the young people who have lost their lives to police violence," said Borsini.
Edward Douglas
So the union wishes to blame those who are speaking out against police non accountability. Why not blame the one who should be blamed? The shooter who killed the two officers! If they wish to blame some others, they can blame the NYPD officer who initiated the choke hold against Garner, that is against NYPD policies. They might want to blame their fellow NYPD union and New York City for not terminating said officer, after having multiple complaints for illegal choke holds prior to Garner…this officer should have been gone long before he met Garner.
The public’s eyes have been open just a little and the picture of no accountability and consequences for law enforcement who should have the most accountability is unsettling. From wrong swat raids ( where innocent people and pets are killed), to violating the 4th amendment by entering secure property without probable cause, to hair trigger shooting and beatings, cops are showing they need reigned in and there culture of “I’m above the law” is more widespread than thought. The taxpayers will get fed up and change will be demanded. Those elected leaders who fail to bring change will be elected out.
Working as a cop is a privilege and not a right. We do need cops–but we do not need the individuals who are cops serving in the force. There has been talk of not showing up for work by cops and family of cops. My reply to this? Wonderful. Turn in your badge and gun before doing it and don’t bother coming back. There are plenty of good people who wish to become officers to take their place. If someone can not value human life, follow the laws and treat people as they would want to be treated, they should not be on the force employed by the taxpayers.
Blind, deaf AND dumb
Got to look hard at the Libertarian Party symbol in the corner by your name. Now it makes sense why you’d make such narrow, small minded comments.
I’m not sure which cave or dwelling you live in, but without the hard working protection given by the Police each day and night our country would be under Marshall Law each day. The thugs and gangbangers without a shread of respect would be ransacking and looting everything insight. It would be “wonderful” if the Police had a day of strike? How about using your vast energy and insight to work out a solution. A real simple one. Find a way to keep the thugs off of the street. Keep them in school past 10 grade. No 14 year olds popping out kids on state aide. No more black thugs killing the ones that are successful because of jealousy. Then the Police can do their jobs without worrying every time they roll up to a scene it won’t be the last day they see their loved ones. You worry about that each day Edward? Didn’t think so. Too busy thinking your some kind of “activist” do-gooder when really you’re nothing more than a bandwagon jumper that uses National topics to make a political stance. Solutions? Zero. Here Edward…a real idea so you can form an educated opinion. Call and arrange a “ride along” with your local Police Department. Take a day and see what these hard working community service people go through protecting your ass each day. Then form a real opinion and get back to us. We’ll all be waiting for your response, Ed.