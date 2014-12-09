Cool and cloudy for one more day and then a warmup
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
One more mild day then rain, wind blow in colder weather
-
Party cloudy days ahead, rain later in week
-
Winter Storm Watch for heavy snow in effect for portion of the Chicago area Sunday
-
Deteriorating travel conditions across Chicago-area as Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Sunday
-
Good travel day Monday, flurries may fall in time for Christmas
-
-
One more sunny day before cloudy skies return
-
Chicago area digging out, cleaning up after massive snow storm
-
Snow on the way this weekend, warmup likely next week
-
Cold weekend and then a slight warmup
-
Temps in 30s, partly cloudy weekend
-
-
Cloudy skies, chilly temps, scattered flurries
-
Winter Weather Advisory issued; Slick roads possible
-
Cold spell continues into the weekend, slight warmup next week