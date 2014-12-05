Class teaches how to avoid conflict with police officers

Posted 5:07 PM, December 5, 2014, by , Updated at 06:13PM, December 5, 2014
In light of recent incidents in Ferguson and New York City, police and citizen interaction has been a hot button issue.

Sheldon Smith from the Dovetail Project teaches a class to help people avoid confrontations with police.

Smith joined WGN Evening news to talk about his program.

More info at http://thedovetailproject.org/about/

4 comments

  • carol

    A class? There’s an easier solution: don’t break the law. Period! Parents should be teaching kids and young adults how to avoid confrontations with police. If you want less people liked on the streets, police who don’t have to use their guns period….what’s the answer ? DONT COMMIT CRIMES. PERIOD. Get a job!

    • Red

      I agree. Don’t break the law. A lot of parents are in denial about their children being juvenile delinquents. However, it is some benefit to know how to avoid confrontation with police. Victims get defensive often because their guilty, and police get big headed and exercise their authority. No to lawbreakers but yes to this class. It won’t alleviate the problem but it may calm the frequencies a little.

    • Zebra Stripes

      Here’s a better idea: “wear white make-up, a bullet proof vest, and a shirt that says “I support the KKK””. In Ferguson you are guaranteed a pass, perhaps even a job offer with the police department.

