Battling package thieves during the holidays

Having a package stolen from your front door, or even just inside your building's door, isn't fun.

All the while, online shopping has increased package delivery over the years, particularly around the holidays -- and some are fighting back against package theft.

For example, UPS has set up secure package pickup lockers at nine spots around the city to help get packages to their intended recipients.

Chicago is the first city for this program, and it's for good reason.

In the last day, Chicago police made several arrests of suspected package thieves.

The postal service encourages recipients to be aware of people who will take advantage of a package left unattended, to ask a trusted neighbor to sign for the package, have it delivered to their office, or ask a local store owner if the package can be delivered there.

