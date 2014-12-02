Battling package thieves during the holidays

Posted 4:31 PM, December 2, 2014, by , Updated at 09:23PM, December 2, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Having a package stolen from your front door, or even just inside your building's door, isn't fun.

All the while, online shopping has increased package delivery over the years, particularly around the holidays -- and some are fighting back against package theft.

For example, UPS has set up secure package pickup lockers at nine spots around the city to help get packages to their intended recipients.

Chicago is the first city for this program, and it's for good reason.

In the last day, Chicago police made several arrests of suspected package thieves.

The postal service encourages recipients to be aware of people who will take advantage of a package left unattended, to ask a trusted neighbor to sign for the package, have it delivered to their office, or ask a local store owner if the package can be delivered there.

WGN's Sean Lewis reports.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment