Blackhawks Game Notes For Sunday @ Vancouver

* The Canucks dropped a 4-3 shootout decision in Anaheim on Thursday night – their second straight, and third loss in the last four games at Rogers Arena overall (1-2-1 record). Vancouver has netted at least three goals 14 times this season – most of any NHL club entering play on Friday night.
* Sunday will be the first of three meetings between the Blackhawks and Canucks in 2014-15. Chicago took two of three from Vancouver last season, including both tilts played at Rogers Arena.
* Radim Vrbata lit the lamp in Thursday’s setback, giving him three markers in his last two skates overall, and a team-high nine goals on the season. Vrbata has one point in five straight games vs. the Blackhawks (2g, 3a total during streak).
* The Blackhawks, who play in Edmonton on Saturday night, are 1-1-0 in the second of back-to-back tilts this season. Vancouver is 4-2-0 when getting 2+ days off between games in 2014-15.

