Security guard shot in Bridgeport diner robbery

Posted 5:32 AM, November 21, 2014, by and , Updated at 12:21PM, November 21, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Chicago Police are investigating an armed robbery at Kevin's Hamburger Heaven at Pershing and Wallace this morning.

Two men, one armed, walked into the restaurant around 3:10 a.m. and announced a robbery.

One of the men got into a struggle with a security guard and the security guard was shot.

Darcell Igbo was in the diner during the robbery.

"He came in and ran right past the security guard and the security guard grabbed him before he could get past him.  Then I heard the shot go off," Igbo said.

The two men then took the cash register and fled in a vehicle.

The 36-year-old security guard was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his backside and he is listed in good condition, Chicago police said.

Nobody else in the restaurant was injured.

Chicago police continue to investigate.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s