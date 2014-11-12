Local middle schoolers try out MREs as part of ‘Empathy Meal’ experience

The student council at Caruso Middle School in Deerfield honored the nation’s military vets Wednesday with an “empathy meal.”

6th, 7th and 8th graders got their first taste of overseas deployment by eating a traditional MRE – Meal Ready To Eat.

The prepackaged perfectly portioned and nutritiously balanced meal that often sustains service members in the field.

On Wednesday, it was a frigid suburban school parkway.

Students were able to eat the meal and see what the reality for those in the military could be like.

 

