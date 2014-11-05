Bruce Rauner declares victory, Pat Quinn won’t concede in Illinois governor’s race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Republican Bruce Rauner declared victory in the Illinois governor's race Tuesday night, but Pat Quinn refused to concede.

“This is your victory,” Rauner told supporters. “This is a victory for every family in Illinois. Are you ready for a new direction? Are you ready to bring back Illinois? This election is about bringing back our great state. This is a victory for our taxpayers who need to have a lower tax burden. This is a victory for our workers who deserve to have a booming economy. This victory is for our students, our children, who deserve the best schools in America. And this is a victory for our citizens who deserve a government without corruption.”

Quinn didn't give a concession speech. Instead, he told his supporters that there are still a lot of votes to be counted.

“I don’t believe in throwing in the towel when there are that many votes still to be counted," he said. “We will never, ever yield to a result until all the votes are in.”

With 99 percent of precincts reporting, Rauner had 51 percent of the vote, Quinn had 46 percent of the vote and Libertarian candidate Chad Grimm had 3 percent of the vote.

Both candidates are keeping a low profile Wednesday.

South side Pastor Corey Brooks riled many by supporting the wealthy republican. Brooks tells WGN he believes Rauner will live up to expectations, "We need help in our community as far as schools are concerned, we need help in our community as far as jobs are concerned and I believe that Bruce can help fix those two issues. And if we do that, then I believe definitely the violence will go down."

