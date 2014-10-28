Parents allege hate crime after substitute reportedly uses racial slur in class

Students at a west suburban school are alleging a substitute teacher used racial slurs in a classroom and now parents are calling for police action.
8th graders at Carol Stream’s Jaystream Middle School claim that teacher singled-out a group of minority students in making remarks using the N-word last week.
The students say a group of four girls were singled out in a social studies class. Comments about slavery and their own racial backgrounds and the n-word was used more than once, even after they asked the teacher to stop.
Shayna Thompson, a parent told WGN the teacher’s “next statement was to inform the students that 'back then … you would all have been called the n-word.’ Our girls expressed their discontent and shock and alarm and pain at the use of that terminology."
The district immediately took action and sent a letter sent home to parents reads in part, "This situation was investigated and appropriately dealt with. … We continue to strive to provide a safe and respectful learning environment for all members of our community. … We are proud of the students for trusting our staff enough to bring the situation to our attention immediately."
District superintendent Bill Shields tells WGN there've been no problems with that substitute teacher in the past and that she won't be used again.
But some parents want more sensitivity training here and have filed a police report that refers the incident as a possible hate crime.
