Blackhawks Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Anaheim

* The Blackhawks won two of their three meetings with Anaheim last season and have won eight of their last 13 home games against them.

* The Ducks saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end in their 4-1 loss to San Jose on Sunday. Anaheim has scored at least three goals in seven games this season – the second-most in the NHL (San Jose, 8).

* The Blackhawks have won each of their last three home games, however, two of those contests were decided by just one goal. Four of Chicago’s five wins this season have come at home.

* Corey Perry has four goals and one assist in his last three games overall and has collected at least one point in all four of his road contests this season (4g, 2a). Perry has 29 points (13g, 16a) in 32 career games against Chicago.

* Of Patrick Sharp’s eight points this season, six have come on the power-play. Sharp has just two points (both assists) in his last five games against Anaheim.

* Chicago has not allowed a power-play goal in four-straight games and owns the third-best penalty-kill percentage in the NHL this season at 92.0.