Captain America interrupts children’s fashion show with awesome dance moves
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Holiday etiquette is important, check out the 5 do’s & don’ts for this years employee holiday party
-
PHOTOS: WGN reporters and their kids dressed up for Halloween
-
Ricky O’Donnell and Jason Patt discuss the Bulls’ firing of Fred Hoiberg on Sports Feed
-
Husband and wife forced to jump from burning apartment building
-
Opal Staples teams up with The Fisher Foundation for youth Hearing Health
-
-
Chicago Bears bust a move, bring entertainment to the end zone
-
Marvel releases dramatic Avengers 4 trailer ‘Avengers: Endgame’
-
Our Morning News Show Intern says farewell to our Newsroom & you won’t forget her!
-
Holiday travelers take to the runways, roads and rails
-
Paul takes bath in Skilling’s tub for WGN Morning News Primetime open
-
-
Kathie Lee Gifford to leave NBC’s ‘Today’ show in April
-
Watch the new trailer for Jordan-era Bulls documentary series
-
Behind-the-scenes of the Consumer Electronic Show with Steve Greenberg
1 Comment
Arlene Bird
Loved the chicken costume. Great job