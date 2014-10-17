Crane removing barge debris

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: A construction crane is now removing the debris that was on the sunken barge. It's not clear when the barge itself will be removed.

Boat traffic on the Chicago River came to a hault Friday when a barge sank.

The Chicago Police Department's Marine Unit was called to the scene at about 12:30 p.m. near 160 North Riverside Plaza.

The barge was being used for a private construction project.

No details were give as to how it happened.

It's the second time this year a barge has gone under. A construction barge sank near the LaSalle Street bridge in early July.