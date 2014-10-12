Teen arrested in groping incident near Sauganash Trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 17-year old juvenile has been arrested for groping a woman on the Sauganash Trail earlier this month.

According to Chicago police, felony charges have been approved by the Cook County State's Attorney's office against the teen.

Police say he was arrested Friday.

He was identified as the person seen grabbing a woman pushing a stroller on Peterson Ave near the trail on October 1st.

Residents also reported seeing a nude male on or near the trail.