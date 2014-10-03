× Metra UP-NW Line running again after downed power line

Metra’s Union Pacific Northwest Line is running again after trains were halted near Cumberland due to a downed power line.

The downed power lines have been removed and service has been restored.

Inbound and outbound trains may be operating 30 to 160 minutes behind regular schedule.

Metra says to listen to platform announcements for delay times and train locations.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

For the latest updates, go to: metrarail.com