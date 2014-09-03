Police: Woman stole $144 worth of eye shadow
An Arkansas woman was arrested on suspicion of stealing $144 worth of eye shadow, police said.
According to KFSM, Brandy Allen, 31, of Fayetteville, Ark., faces charges of shoplifting and disorderly conduct.
On Monday, police were called to an Ulta Beauty Store to deal with a shoplifter, according to a preliminary report.
The person who called police said she saw Allen grabbing handfuls of make-up without looking at the color or labels, the report said.
After an officer arrived at the store and approached Allen, the original caller introduced herself to Allen as the general manager of the store and asked to see the contents of her purse, the report states.
Allen fumbled through her purse for several minutes before taking out several different packages of eye shadow. According to the report, she started cursing very loudly saying, “No one [expletive] saw me steal anything.”
She also described the situation with two more expletives, the report said.
The officer took Allen into custody, and the report states that the approximate value of the stolen makeup was $144.
Allen’s bond was set at $830, and on the same day she was booked, she bonded out of the Washington County Detention Center, according to the jail’s intake report.
