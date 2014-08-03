× Two teens arrested in connection with July murder

Two teens from the North side were arrested in Racine, Wisconsin in connection to the murder of a photographer from Rogers Park.

15-year-old Denzel Burke and 17-year-old Michael Phillips are both facing first degree murder charges.

The two are accused of killing Wil Lewis on July 12th as they chased and shot at a rival gang member near Devon and Glenwood.

Their intended target got away, but Lewis was shot in the back.

31-year-old Eric Vaughn is being held without bond in the case.

Prosecutors say he gave the teens the gun and gave the order to shoot.

The two teens have yet to be extradited to Illinois.