Downer's Grove police to auction off unclaimed items

Downer’s Grove police are auctioning off dozens of unclaimed items that have been sitting at their station.

Three dozen bicycles, golf clubs, a tennis racket, scooter and skateboard are among the items being sold.

They will list them on propertyroom.com and most of the bids will start at $1.

Residents have until August 22nd to inquire about any unclaimed items before they go up for auction.