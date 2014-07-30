Youth league under fire after letting convicted cop killer coach

Posted 5:13 PM, July 30, 2014
The family of a murdered Chicago police officer is took on youth baseball organizers at a community meeting tonight on the far South Side. The family was outraged that one of the men convicted of his murder was allowed to coach young children. They got that coach fired. And now most of the board that hired him is gone too.

At the conclusion of the meeting, all board members Babe Ruth Baseball organization except the treasurer, had stepped down.

Dean Chavez was convicted of the 1988 murder of off-duty police officer John Mathews. Mathews was beaten to death by five men in 1988, with weapons that included a baseball bat.

Chavez served 11 years for the crime, then moved back to the area and began coaching kids baseball, which his sons play.

Chavez tells WGN he was just trying to help the league, which he has been working with for six years. Chavez says he has no plans to fight his dismissal.

