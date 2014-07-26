Friends, family mourn 11-year-old shooting victim at funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Services for 11-year-old Shamiya Adams were only scheduled for two hours this morning at a Forest Park church. It went way past that time, as politicians, community leaders, friends and family spoke of their love of Shamiya and the desire to end the violence.

Through song and scripture, hundreds gathered to say a final goodbye to Shamiya.

“When an infant dies there is twice as much pain,” Rev. Jesse Jackson said.

There were comforting words and the acknowledgement that there is nothing that can be said that will take away her family’s pain.

“Shamiya was loved, is loved and always will be loved,” Gov. Pat Quinn said. “God bless the immortal soul of Shamiya Adams.”

Shamiya, who had a twin sister, was nicknamed Queen. She was hit by a stray bullet just over a week ago while she was at a sleepover in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Police charged Tevin Lee, 18, with her murder. But this day is not about what happened, but about remembering Shamiya.

She lit up her family’s heart with her love, volunteer work and fundraising efforts at school. The family says it is their faith they are leaning on.

Her death also brings out a plea from the congregation and the city for something to be done to curb Chicago’s violence.

With a final prayer and a final goodbye, Shamiya was taken to her final resting place at Forest Home Cemetery with the respect a queen deserves.

