Iconic 80’s group suing Chicago area fan club

Attorneys for Duran Duran say Glenview-based Worldwide Fan Clubs breached its contract by not giving the band its share of the profits.
The group says it was supposed to receive 75% of all profits.
The lawsuit claims Worldwide Fan Club failed to keep accurate accounting records and pay the band.
Duran Duran is seeking at least $40,000 in damages.
4 comments
Laura Coleman
Because Duran Duran is really hurtin’ for $40K. Yikes.
Sally Meyers
Whether they need the money or not is not the point. This organization made money off of their name and their work. The contract was broken. Go get ’em Duran Duran!!
Kris
LOL broke bastads
Martin
lol