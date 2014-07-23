Iconic 80’s group suing Chicago area fan club

Posted 7:19 AM, July 23, 2014, by , Updated at 07:57AM, July 23, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

 

Attorneys for Duran Duran say Glenview-based Worldwide Fan Clubs breached its contract by not giving the band its share of the profits.

The group says it was supposed to receive 75% of all profits.

The lawsuit claims Worldwide Fan Club failed to keep accurate accounting records and pay the band.

Duran Duran is seeking at least  $40,000 in damages.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 comments