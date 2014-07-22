× Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday vs. SD

* The Cubs, winners of five of their last seven home games against the Padres, have scored at least five runs in six of their last seven home games against them.

* The Cubs, who have lost five consecutive (and 11 of their last 13) games, have allowed at least 11 hits in four of their last five games.

* The Padres have allowed fewer than two runs in four of their last five games, but have won just two of the five games.

* Yasmani Grandal has hit a home run in back-to-back games for the second time in his MLB career (also May 5-6, 2014).

* Anthony Rizzo, who has hit six home runs over his last eight road games, has not picked up a single RBI over his last eight home games.