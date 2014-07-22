Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday vs. SD

Posted 1:15 PM, July 22, 2014, by , Updated at 01:30PM, July 22, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
* The Cubs, winners of five of their last seven home games against the Padres, have scored at least five runs in six of their last seven home games against them.

* The Cubs, who have lost five consecutive (and 11 of their last 13) games, have allowed at least 11 hits in four of their last five games.

* The Padres have allowed fewer than two runs in four of their last five games, but have won just two of the five games.

* Yasmani Grandal has hit a home run in back-to-back games for the second time in his MLB career (also May 5-6, 2014).

* Anthony Rizzo, who has hit six home runs over his last eight road games, has not picked up a single RBI over his last eight home games.

 

