Air quality alert in effect for Chicagoland until midnight

An Air Pollution Action Day, issued when forecasters expect pollution levels to reach unhealthy levels for some groups, has been called by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency through midnight Monday night.

The alert covers Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Grundy, Lake, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois. Lake and Porter counties in Northwest Indiana are also under an alert.

Those sensitive to air pollution are advised to stay cool and consider taking precautionary measures like limiting strenuous outdoor activity, carpooling or taking public transportation.

For more information, please visit www.airnow.gov.